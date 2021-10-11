Authorities in Cyprus reported one death and 94 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday out of 38.802 tests. The positivity rate stands at 0.249%. At the same time 60 patients with the disease are treated in hospital, 22 of whom are in a serious condition.

In a press release, the Ministry of Health said that 60% of COVID-19 patients in hospitals are not vaccinated.

At the same time, 10 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious continue to be treated, intubated and in a serious condition because of the disease in ICUs.

According to the press release, the new death concerns a 53-year old female who passed while treated in the General Hospital of Nicosia`s ICU. The total number of deaths caused by the disease now stands at 558, 354 or 63% men and 204 or 37% women with a median age of 76.3. Total cases since the outbreak of the pandemic have reached 121,364.

In total, the press release adds, 60 patients are treated in hospital, 22 of whom are in a serious condition; 11 are intubated in ICUs and 11 are being treated in ACUs.

Out of 38.802 tests carried out today, 4,809 by PCR and 33,993 by antigen rapid test, detecting 94 new cases as follows:

Six people tested positive out of 3,442 samples taken at the Larnaka and Pafos airports for the screening of passengers;

25 tested positive out of 1,312 samples tested privately, 1 person tested positive out of 55 samples from the General Hospitals Microbiology Labs; 32 people tested positive out of 15,384 samples tested by antigen rapid test in private labs and pharmacies,

and 30 people tested positive out of 18609 samples tested by antigen rapid test method through the Ministry`s screening programme.