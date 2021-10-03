Eighty-three new COVID-19 cases were traced on Sunday, Cyprus Health Ministry announced, noting that the total number of confirmed cases is now 120,498. The positivity rate stands at 0.19%.

No deaths of COVID-19 patients were recorded and therefore the total number of people who passed away due to COVID-19 remains 554, of whom 351 are men (63%) and 203 are women (37%). Their median age is 76.4 years old.

Moreover, 68 COVID-19 patients are treated in hospital. The situation of 27 of them is critical, while 60.28% of those hospitalized have not been vaccinated. Out of the 27 patients whose condition is critical 12 are intubated, 2 are treated in Intensive Treatment Units but are not intubated, and 13 in Increased Care Units.

Eleven post-COVID patients who have ceased to be contagious continue to be treated in a critical condition, due to COVID-19, in Intensive Treatment Units and are intubated.

A total of 42,672 tests were carried out using the PCR method (5,565) and antigen rapid tests (37,107).

The 83 new COVID-19 cases were traced as follows: 18 cases out of 238 samples taken in the context of contact tracing, 13 cases out of 3,560 samples taken by passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports, 13 cases out of 1,259 samples taken at the private initiative, 5 cases out of 94 samples taken by the General Hospitals Microbiology Labs, 17 cases out of 16,655 samples tested using antigen rapid tests at private clinical labs and pharmacies and 17 cases out of 20,452 samples tested through the Health Ministry`s programme, using antigen rapid tests.