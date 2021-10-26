Two COVID-19 patients have died, while 189 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed, the Health Ministry announced on Monday. The positivity rate stands at 0.31%.

The total number of confirmed cases is 123,546. The number of COVID-19 patients who have died is now 570. Fifty-nine COVID-19 patients are treated in hospital, 20 of them in a critical condition. A percentage of 55.94% of those who are hospitalised have not been vaccinated.

Three post-COVID patients who have ceased to be contagious continue to be treated due to COVID in Intensive treatment Units in a critical condition and are intubated.

A total of 60,998 tests were conducted using the PCR method (5,537) and antigen rapid tests (55,461).

The two persons who have died due to COVID-19 are an 82 year old man, who passed away on October 24 in Nicosia General Hospital Intensive Treatment Unit, and a 49 year old man who passed away on Monday in Nicosia General Hospital Intensive Treatment Unit.

Out of the 570 COVID-19 patients who have died 363 are men (64%) and 207 are women (36%). Their median age is 76.1 years old.

Seven out of the 20 patients who are treated in a critical conditions are intubated, two are treated in Intensive Treatment Units but are not intubated and 11 in Increased Care Units.

The 189 COVID-19 cases were traced as follows: 26 cases out of 413 samples taken during contact tracing, 6 cases out of 3,116 samples taken from passengers at Larnaka and Pafos airports, 26 cases out of 1,603 samples tested privately, 8 cases out ot 246 samples taken by the General Hospitals Microbiology Labs, 93 cases out of 35,440 samples tested using antigen rapid tests at private clinical labs and pharmacies and 30 cases out ot 22,021 samples tested using antigen rapid tests through the Health Ministry`s programme.