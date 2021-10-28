Minister of Agriculture Costas Kadis and US Ambassador to Cyprus Judith Garber expressed the readiness of their countries to cooperate for tackling climate change, during a meeting on Wednesday. Both sides acknowledged that this is a global problem and international cooperation is required, a relevant announcement says.



The main topic of discussion was the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) taking place in Glasgow next week. Both Kadis and the President of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades are attending.



Discussing COP26 issues, the Minister briefed the US Ambassador that Cyprus is fully supporting the acceleration of actions to tackle climate change through intergovernmental cooperation, as well cooperation between businesses and the civil society.



The Summit must provide a historic milestone for enhanced collective global action and for speeding up the global transformation to a low carbon, resilient society, the Minister went on.

Kadis said that Cyprus was ready to support international initiatives, conducive to this end, including US initiatives. He also briefed the Ambassador about the latest developments concerning a Cyprus initiative to coordinate the activities of regional countries from the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, targeting climate change.