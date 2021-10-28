Cyprus and Greece continue to adopt a common line and make joint efforts with a view to avert the new fait accompli which Turkey attempts to create, Cypriot Foreign Minister, Nikos Christodoulides, and Greek Alternate Foreign Minister, responsible for European Affairs, Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, said on Wednesday.

Christodoulides and Varvitsiotis participated in a discussion in Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK) about the Dialogue on the Future of Europe and the youth`s role, on the sidelines of which they had a private meeting and “a constructive discussion on issues high on the EU agenda, issues which concern the General Affairs Council and the European Council,” as Christodoulides said.

In statements to the media, the Cypriot FM noted that he briefed Varvitsiotis on the latest developments in the Cyprus question, “the provocative actions of Turkey, either in the fenced off city of Famagusta, or the Republic of Cyprus EEZ.”

He stressed that “Greece and Cyprus are making a common effort with a view to avert any new fait accompli to be created by the Turkish side and at the same time to create the prospects for the resumption of the talks, always on the basis of an agreed framework.”

On his part, Varvitsiotis noted that following the same line, Greece and Cyprus “strongly address the Turkish provocative stance at all levels – migration, unilateral activities in the Southeastern Mediterranean and the Republic of Cyprus EEZ, and extensive armament.”



He said that the two countries have organized through multi-annual diplomatic efforts a network of friends, contacts and allies, that realize the common problem related to security.

“We will not stop saying that we want Turkey to return to the negotiating table, lowering its expectations and prioritizing the respect of the international law and the decisions of the UN Security Council, outside the framework of which there can be no peaceful and beneficial co-existence,” he added.



Referring to the Dialogue for the Future of Europe, the Greek Alternate FM stressed the need for the voice of European citizens, and especially of young people, to be heard, as regards the kind of Europe they want.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Numerous rounds of talks under the UN aegis to reunite the island under a federal roof failed to yield results