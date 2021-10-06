National flag-carrier Cyprus Airways has established a UK office through an agreement with UK-based Flight Directors for the launch of its new London Heathrow to Larnaca service, which starts from 5 November 2021. The company will operate flights three times weekly, every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday, at very competitive prices, to one of Europe’s most popular, and sunniest, holiday destinations.

Cyprus has a long tradition of welcoming British tourists and there is a large Greek Cypriot community residing in the UK, which Cyprus Airways is engaging with in a variety of ways including supporting the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK.

Ticket pricing for the Cyprus Airways flights to and from London Heathrow aims to offer the traveling public with competitive fares, enabling travelers to avoid higher ticket prices by planning ahead and booking their tickets early.

Leaving in the early afternoon from Heathrow’s Terminal 3, the new flight will operate year- round with an easy-to-book to website for direct passengers, using modern Airbus A319 aircraft with only 144 seats so personal attention from the friendly cabin crew is guaranteed.

Cyprus Airways is the Cypriot national flag carrier with a heritage stretching back to 1947 and is based at Larnaca airport, under the ownership of SJC Holdings in Malta, an aviation specialist with air ambulance and helicopter maintenance businesses that stretch throughout Africa and the Middle-East. Alongside an easy-to-book website for direct passengers, Cyprus Airways is currently finalising travel agency distribution through UK travel agencies with sunny Cyprus enjoying established ties with a raft of specialist UK tour operators.

Paul Argyle, Managing Director of Flight Directors said: “Flight Directors is delighted topartner with Cyprus Airways towards a successful launch of their services to and from London Heathrow. This is a wonderful opportunity and a real, positive sign of the market for air travel returning. The new service is starting before the summer ends and will continue throughout the winter, satisfying part of the pent-up demand for sunshine holidays.”

The appointment was made as Cyprus Airways seeks greater UK brand awareness, as well as providing serious engagement with travelers under the new vision for the airline around connecting global travelers utilising the airline’s growing network to the Middle-East and CIS.

Cyprus Airways CEO George Mavrocostas said: “We are proud to welcome Flight Directors to the Cyprus Airways family. Flight Directors is a leading travel partner that will help us to establish and grow our footprint in UK. As the national carrier brand, we reflect our Cypriot values in everything we do, with the defining trait being the warm welcome and hospitality we provide to passengers during their journeys with us.”