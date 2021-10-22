The Cyprus High Commission in the UK is proud to present the multi-award winning Cypriot trio Monsieur Doumani for a live concert at the prestigious Rich Mix in London.

Monsieur Doumani return with a thrilling fourth album, Pissourin, pushing their trademark Mediterranean sonics into a deep psychedelic and avant-folk direction. A danceable fever storm of stringed instruments, multi-layered singing and trombone-driven low end.

The album Pissourin was released in September by acclaimed German label Glitterbeat Records. On Thursday 21 October 2021, the band is presenting this highly acclaimed album in the UK for the first time, as well as selected music from their previous discography.

Monsieur Doumani were awarded as Best Group in the Songlines Music Awards 2019 and have received the prestigious German Records Critics Awards as well as the Critics Award in the Andrea Parodi World Music Awards.

Reviews of Pissourin include five-stars and Top of the World album from Songlines magazine, as well as four-stars from the Guardian (“one of the most entertaining, confident and inventive groups in the scene”) and from the Financial Times (“impressive”).

Free entrance. Doors open: 8:15pm, Concert starts: 9:00pm

Book at: https://richmix.org.uk/events/monsieur-doumani-live-in-london

For further information, please visit www.culturalchc.co.uk

The event is organised by the Cyprus High Commission – Cultural Section, and sponsored by the Cyprus Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth – Cultural Services.