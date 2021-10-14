Government exhausting all means to put an end to illegal actions of Turkey and T/C side, Spokesman tells the CNA

The illegal actions of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot side in the sea off Cyprus, but also in the fenced off area of ​​Famagusta, confirm the revisionist and neo-Ottoman stance of Turkey, who is trying to impose its own law, Government Spokesman Marios Pelekanos has told the Cyprus News Agency, asked about the new redevelopment works in Varosha.

He also underlined that Cyprus is taking all the necessary steps and exhausting all available means to put an end to the illegal actions of the Turkish side.

The Turkish side, he noted, “is essentially trying, by creating faits accomplis, to promote a different solution of the Cyprus problem – one that has been condemned by the international community – in complete disregard of international law, the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, the Permanent Members of the Security Council, the European Union, leaders and state officials calling for a reversal of these illegal actions”.

On Varosha he said that “the Republic of Cyprus has been monitoring the issue closely since the day it occurred, taking all the necessary steps and exhausting all available means to terminate illegal actions, but also to create the conditions that will allow the resumption of the dialogue for the solution of the Cyprus problem”.

Regarding the pending issue of the appointment of a UN Special Envoy, Pelekanos said that consultations are underway. “What we are saying is that we expect what was agreed at the dinner held in New York, that is the appointment of a special envoy, will proceed” he noted.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results. N Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. Resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, announced in July 2021 a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha.

On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.