The Cyprus question and the prospects for resumption of negotiations and the escalation of Turkish provocative activities against Cyprus are among the issues which Cyprus Foreign Minister, Nikos Christodoulides, will discuss on Thursday in Moscow with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

The two Ministers will sign the Strategic Framework for Cooperation between the Republic of Cyprus and the Russian Federation for the years 2022 – 2024, as well as the Agreement for Cooperation for Humanitarian Operations in Crisis Management Situations.

According to a Foreign Ministry press release, Christodoulides, travels on Wednesday from Budapest to Moscow, where tomorrow, Thursday he is due to pay a working visit, responding to the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov.

Both at their tete-a-tete meeting at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as during the subsequent consultations with the participation of official delegations from the Foreign Ministries of the two countries, Ministers Christodoulides and Lavrov will review bilateral relations between Cyprus and Russia, and will discuss the Cyprus question and the prospects for resumption of negotiations, the escalation of Turkish provocative activities as manifested in the fenced area of ​​Famagusta and in the EEZ of Cyprus, the current situation in EU-Russia relations, with the existing prospects and challenges, as well as regional and international issues of common interest, it is added.

At the end of the consultations, the two Ministers will sign in a special ceremony the Strategic Framework for Cooperation between the Republic of Cyprus and the Russian Federation for the years 2022 – 2024, as well as the Agreement for Cooperation for Humanitarian Operations in Crisis Management Situations.

Immediately afterwards, they will deliver statements to press representatives, and will attend a working luncheon hosted by the Russian Foreign Minister in honor of Mr. Christodoulides and the members of the Cypriot delegation.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Numerous UN-backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.