The event will take place at Enfield Town Park on Saturday 6 November with doors opening at 5pm and the display commencing at 7.30pm. As well as the fireworks there will be food and refreshment stands.

Tickets cost £8 for adults and £5 for children under 16 with under 5’s free, if booked before 22 October. Tickets purchased after this date will cost £12 for adults, £8 for children under 16 and £3 for under 5’s. Family tickets are also available.

The Leader of Enfield Council, Cllr Nesil Caliskan, said: “We’re really looking forward to bringing fireworks back to Enfield Town, it will be a wonderful night for residents and I’d urge everyone to pick up their tickets as soon as possible.

“Everyone loves fireworks and we thought it was right and proper to bring back the Enfield display this year as a way of bringing the community together after a tough couple of years, , but also as a way of lifting spirits and thanking residents for all the sacrifices they have made during the challenging times.”

