Tomato Soup / Ντοματόσουπα

A fantastic homemade Tomato Soup when vine tomatoes are at their best, but also wonderful made with chopped tinned tomatoes. I promise you, this tomato soup will be one of the best you’ll have ever tasted – we all love it in my house!

Ingredients (serves 6):

2-3 tbsp olive oil

2 medium onions, chopped

2 medium carrots, chopped

2 celery sticks, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1.35kg (3lb) fresh ripe vine tomatoes, chopped

3 x 400g tins of chopped tomatoes

100g (4oz) red lentils

900ml (1½ pint) chicken or vegetable stock or hot water with chicken or veg stock cubed

2 tsp sugar or sweetener

2 tbsp tomato puree

1 tbsp dried oregano

Juice of ½ a lemon

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For garnishing:

Double cream (optional)

Fresh basil

Method:

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan, add the onions, carrots, celery and garlic, and cook for a few minutes until the onions and vegetables have softened.

Mix in the tomatoes, tomato puree, lentils, sugar (or sweetener) and oregano. Season with salt and pepper and pour in the stock. Cover and simmer for 30 minutes and then add the lemon juice.

Place in a food processor and blend until smooth; alternatively use a hand blender.

Return to the saucepan, correct the consistency and seasoning, and warm through before serving.

For a creamy tomato soup, pass the soup through a sieve after you have blended it, correct seasoning and warm through.

Serve the soup with a swirl of cream and basil.

