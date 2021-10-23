CMP crews are carrying out excavations for remains of missing persons in six areas across the island but so far no remains were located.

According to information from the Greek Cypriot representative`s office, crews are now working in one area in the Republic and in six locations in the Turkish-occupied areas.

In all but two areas the remains of Greek Cypriots who went missing during the 1974 Turkish invasion are believed to be buried there. In one area, in SOPAZ Nicosia, CMP archeologists are looking for the remains of one Turkish Cypriot who went missing in 1963-1964 period.

In the Turkish-occupied areas works are underway in a military place in Keryneia, for which special permission was given, in two areas in Templos, in one area in Lividia in the Karpasia peninsula, one in Assia and one in Mora. In Templos the 1st phase of excavations took place in 2019 and very small fructures of bones were found but now works are underway to locate more remains.

In Livadia the area was excavated before and in Assia this is the 3rd time excavations are carried out for the location of the remains of two Turkish Cypriots who went missing during the inter-communal fighting of 1963-1964.

The crew in SOPAZ started its works last August but due to very high temperatures the works stopped and resumed now. The information for the remains of a Turkish Cypriot was collected back in 2015 but more research was done and a witness was located.

The excavations there will continue for one or two more weeks.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Numerous UN-backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.

Since the Turkish invasion the fate of hundreds of people remains unknown.



A Committee on Missing Persons has been established, upon agreement between the leaders of the two communities, with the scope of exhuming, identifying and returning to their relatives the remains of missing persons.