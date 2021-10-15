All Roads Lead To The Arsenal is a new book by UK Cypriot Chris Athanasi. It’s a celebration of Arsenal’s worldwide fan base, with stories from all four corners of the globe.

With over 100 stories from Adelaide to Aberdeen, Jacksonville to Johannesburg, it tells of the dedication supporters go to follow The Arsenal.

There is also a rough guide of venues to watch Arsenal games when overseas.

With over 165 official fan clubs and hundreds more unofficial supporters’ clubs, it is estimated that Arsenal Football Club has over 100 million fans worldwide.

No longer the domain of the local supports of Islington, you can find Arsenal fans all around the world. And the book tells stories about the shared love and passion for one football club, over land and sea.

Chris Athanasi was born in London in 1960 to Greek Cypriot parents, George (from Akaki) and Maria (from Achna). He was raised in North London and has lived here his whole life working, raising a family and following his beloved Arsenal.

He has worn many hats in his lifetime, working as an electrician, telephone engineer, a barman, and for the past 35 years, has worked as a sales manager within the marble & granite industry, for one of the UK’s largest importers of natural stone.

He has also been involved in KOPA for over 40 years, the last 12 as a committee member.

Chris went to his first Arsenal game in 1970, at the age of 9, and has since travelled all over England and Europe attending over 1000 games, making friends along the way.

He is a husband to Joanna (from Pendayia), a father of two, and now a proud grandfather. This book, his first ever publication, is a tribute to all Arsenal fans near and far.

