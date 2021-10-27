Arsenal eventually proved too strong for Leeds as goals from Calum Chambers and Eddie Nketiah sealed the Gunners’ place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

“It’s a result that extends Arsenal unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions, keeping their momentum going ahead of a difficult looking trip to Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday.

“The one concern for Mikel Arteta will be the injury to Benjamin White. The defender has been a key figure alongside Gabriel at the heart of the north London side’s defence in recent weeks. They will be hoping it’s not too serious.”

League One Sunderland win 3-1 on penalties to reach Carabao Cup quarter-finals for the first time since reaching the final in 2014.Chelsea progressed through to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup after beating Southampton 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.