Firefighters were called to a road traffic collision on Hoe Street in Walthamstow.

A vehicle collided into a shop. One man left the vehicle as firefighters arrived and five people were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

Station Commander David Murphy, who was at the scene, said: “Crews arrived to find a vehicle that had passed through the floor-to-ceiling window of a shop and exited out of another.

“Crews worked to make the scene safe alongside partners.”

The Brigade was called at 1351 and the incident was over for firefighters by 1510. Two fire engines from Walthamstow and Leyton fire stations and two fire rescue units from Bethnal Green and Edmonton fire stations attended the scene.