Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a man was stabbed in Camden.

Officers were called at around 04:37hrs on Saturday, 16 October, to a fight in Camden High Street near the junction with Jamestown Road. Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and found a 26-year-old man suffering stab injuries.

The man was taken to hospital where his condition has been assessed as not life-threatening.

Detectives from Central North CID are investigating. There has been no arrest at this early stage.

Anyone with information or any witnesses who are yet to speak with police are asked to call 101, ref 1384/16oct. To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.