The Bees were knocked out of the Emirates FA Cup after a 1-0 defeat to Boreham Wood at The Hive London.

After an intense start to proceedings, the visitors looked to open the scoring with a long-range strike from Tyrone Marsh which sailed over the crossbar.

After a sustained spell of possession for Dean Brennan’s side, the Wood broke away on the counter-attack but was stopped by more reluctant defending which proved to be a common theme during the game.

A few moments later, Flanagan got an opportunity to send an inviting ball into the box to the head of Mason Bloomfield, but the substitute’s header didn’t trouble the Boreham Wood’ ‘keeper.

The Bees really started to grow into the game and went close through Ephron Mason-Clark when he picked the ball up from 25-yards out, and launched a vicious strike onto the Boreham Wood net to force Nathan Ashmore into a save.

Shortly after, another chance came the home side’s way. Oxborough set away Mason-Clark, who plucked the ball out of the air and followed that with a tricky piece of skill to spin

his defender, but his shot was deflected away for a corner.

Just before half-time, the best chance of the first-half came the Bees’ way. A great show of skill by Rob Hall resulted in a driven cross into the box.

Brundle got on the end of it, but his goal-bound shot was blocked to prevent the Bees from going into the break with a lead.

The Wood’s first chance of the second period came after a cross from Kane Smith was headed away to Jacob Mendy Mendy, who struck over.

Luke Garrard’s side almost broke the deadlock soon after when a neat passage of play resulted in Scott Boden’s header being saved from close-range.

The game’s opener came just minutes later when Will Evans rose highest from a corner and headed towards goal.

His initial shot was saved onto the post, but deflected off Oxborough and into the net.

Evans had a chance to bag his second goal moments later but his header from a free-kick went straight into the hands of Oxborough.

The Bees’ stopper was called into action once again when a ball was played over the top of the defence but Oxborough’s positioning allowed him to beat Marsh to the ball and stop a potential second.

Just 10 minutes from the end, a clear-cut opportunity came the Bees’ way when Jordan Thomas took the ball down the right and managed to get a low cross into Adam Marriott.

The 30-year-old shot wide first time from close-range and watched his effort fizz past the wrong side of the post, leaving the visitors to progress in the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Qualifying Round.

Bees: Oxborough, Thomas, Richards-Everton, Hall (Marriott 70’), Brundle, Powell (Bloomfield 12’), Mason-Clark, Flanagan (Fonguck 70’), Taylor, Widdowson, Woods. Subs (not used) Azaze, Greenidge, Tasdemir.



Boreham Wood: Ashmore, Ilesamni, Evans, Fyfield, Mendy-Mendy, Smith, Rees (Stephens 90’), Mafuta, Raymond (Ricketts 64’), Boden (Clifton 90’), Marsh. Subs (not used) Green, Munns, Smith.

Goals: Evans (58’).

Referee: Daniel Lamport

Attendance: 1,615.