We are delighted to announce that six of the Borough’s parks will continue to fly the Green Flag this year, as award-winning green spaces.
A Green Flag flying overhead is a sign to the public that the open space is well maintained, has excellent facilities and is kept to the highest possible standards.
📄 Read the full story here: http://ow.ly/n4EU50GrZBp
Broxbournes parks will continue to fly the Green Flag this year, as award-winning green spaces.
We are delighted to announce that six of the Borough’s parks will continue to fly the Green Flag this year, as award-winning green spaces.