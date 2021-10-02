The British High Commissioner to Cyprus, Stephen Lillie, this week hosted a small tea-party to award Patricia Phaedonos as the 197th Commonwealth Point of Light in recognition of her exceptional voluntary service in support of women’s, victims’ and LGBTQ+ rights.

Α press release circulated on Friday by the High Commission says that Patricia, 44, is a graduate of the UK’s University of Sunderland and University of Derby, full-time school counsellor and long-serving volunteer with organisations including; Accept Cyprus, supporting LGBTQ+ rights; and the Cyprus Family Planning Association, the leading organisation on sexual and reproductive health and rights in Cyprus.

Patricia has also volunteered extensively with the Cyprus-based SPAVO (Association for the Prevention and Handling of Violence in the Family) where she worked to build greater capacity for handling cases involving domestic violence, as well as providing counselling and support for women who have experienced such violence.

The British High Commission is currently supporting a programme of capacity-building and partnership between SPAVO and the UK-based NGO, Glasgow and Clyde Rape Crisis, and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Minister, Wendy Morton, visited SPAVO’s ‘House for the Woman’ shelter during her trip to Cyprus in April.

Receiving her certificate from the British High Commissioner, Patricia said that people working within NGOs often feel disappointed and tired when things appear not to be happening fast enough or good enough, adding that this award is a reminder, for all of us, that the hard work of NGOs is visible and meaningful. It is true that dreams can come true and positive change can take place when there is respect, support, encouragement and, most importantly, teamwork.

High Commissioner Stephen Lillie said that the award is a well-deserved recognition for Patricia`s long-standing voluntary and advocacy work with NGOs and charities that promote and defend the rights of some of the most vulnerable groups in society.

That work, he noted, exemplifies the values of tolerance, diversity and respect for individual rights which characterise the Commonwealth. I know that Patricia’s co-workers and colleagues will also take great satisfaction in the award, which reflects well on them also.