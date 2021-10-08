On Saturday, October 2nd 2021, the blessing for the new academic year for the School of St Barnabas took place at the Cathedral of the Dormition of the Theotokos in Wood Green, N. London. The Inspector of the Cypriot Educational Mission, Dr Vasiliki Kouma, and the Coordinator of the Schools of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain, Mrs Ismini Hadjiyianni-Gkika attended the Service.

Furthermore, on Monday, October 4th 2021, the Inspector of the Cypriot Educational Mission and the Coordinator of the Schools of our Archdiocese made a visit to the Greek School of Margate.