Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, said on Tuesday that the only way to achieve progress in the Cyprus issue are the binding decisions of the UN Security Council, noting that the first necessary move is the resumption of negotiations.

In joint statements to the media with President of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, and President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El – Sisi, after the Greece-Cyprus-Egypt Summit held in Athens, Mitsotakis described the three countries` cooperation as a “lighthouse of stability.”

Mitsotakis said that they discussed, among other issues, regional developments, noting that “our positions are identical as regards the denouncement of the provocative behaviour and the offensive rhetoric of Turkey.” “Because the harassment of the Nautical Geo research vessel, as well as the threats for new illegal drillings within the Cypriot Exclusive Economic Zone, do not unfortunately leave room for misinterpreting their intentions,” the Greek Prime Minister said.

He underlined that unfortunately Ankara does not seem to understand the signals of our times, noting that Turkey`s aspirations against its neighbours in the Eastern Mediterranean obviously constitute a threat for peace in the broader region. “They do not signal a constructive stance as regards the settlement of the Cyprus issue,” he added.

The Greek Premier stressed that the response of Greece, Cyprus and Egypt, as outlined in the Joint Declaration is that “the only way for progress are the binding decisions of the UN Security Council. And the first necessary move is the resumption of the negotiations, which the UNSG has been promoting,” he added.

Mitsotakis also said that all three countries have proven their commitment to the international law, adding that both Greece and Cyprus have signed delimitation agreements of their maritime zones with Egypt.

On his part, Abdel Fattah El – Sisi, referring in his statements to the Cyprus problem, noted that during the Summit they reaffirmed their support to the efforts which the Republic of Cyprus and all interested parties are making for a just settlement of the Cyprus problem in the framework of the international law and the UN resolutions.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish troops invaded and occupied the island`s northern third. Numerous rounds of talks under the UN aegis to reunite the island under a federal roof failed to yield results.