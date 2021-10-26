St Panteleimon FC recieved massive publicity for their Middlesex FA Cup match with Brentford FC tomorrow night Wednesday 27th October 2021 that will be played at 7.45pm at Enfield FC stadium.

The match has been advertised on the Brentford FC website and programme of their last home game versus Leicester.

And was shown on the big screen at their Premier League match versus Leicester.

MATCH PREVIEW: ST PANTELEIMON FC V BRENTFORD B

A look ahead to tomorrow’s Cup fixture for Brentford B

Brentford B get their Middlesex Senior Cup campaign under way on Wednesday evening when they take on St Panteleimon FC at the Queen Elizabeth II Stadium in a 7:45pm kick-off.

The young Bees are on an excellent run of form in recent weeks having not been beaten since August. Their last match saw them kick-off their London Senior Cup campaign in style as they navigated their way past Fisher FC with a 2-0 win.

This time it’s the Middlesex Senior Cup, a competition which the B Team won back in the 2018/19 season. The side were forced to withdraw from both Cup competitions last season but Neil MacFarlane’s side will have their sights set on reaching the latter stages this time around.

ABOUT ST PANTELEIMON

St Panteleimon FC was established within the Greek Orthodox Community in Harrow. They have had four successive promotions in recent years to rise to Step 5 of the English football pyramid. They play in the Combined Counties League Premier Division North and come into the match with Brentford B off the back of a 4-0 win over Virginia Water.

The side currently sit third in their league having picked up 25 points from their first 11 games. They sit just two points off Hanworth Villa who are top of the table and are level on points with Southall who are second on goal difference.

The side play their home games at the Queen Elizabeth II Stadium which is located in Enfield. The capacity is around 2,500 and boasts a main stand where the clubhouse is situated as well as a small seated stand on the far side. There are also two small terraces behind each goal.

TICKETS NEWS

Tickets will be available on the night and they are priced as follows.

Adults: £5.00

Concessions: £3.00

Under-16s: £1.00

TEAM NEWS

The young Bees, who had a small squad to choose from last time out, could be boosted with the likes of Ryan Trevitt and Nathan Young-Coombes back in training following short periods on the sidelines. Dom Jefferies will aim to add to his fine goal scoring form whilst the likes of Nico Jones, Jude Russell, Ben Hockenhull and Tristan Crama will all be pushing for more minutes after their clean sheet last time out. New signing Roy Syla will also be aiming for minutes for the side.

MATCH COVERAGE

Due to Thomas Frank’s First Team being in action at the same time as the young Bees, there will not be live social media coverage of the fixture on Twitter and Facebook. You will be able to stay up to date across the B Team’s Instagram page. There will also be a full report and post-match interviews in the coming days



