On Saturday, October 23, 2021, with the blessing of His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain the Archdiocese held a Family Fun Day. This event was organized by Mr. Christos and Mrs. Alexia Papalexandrakou in coordination with Archimandrite Nephon Tsimalis, Director, Office of The Archbishop, and the Rev. Fr. Christodoulos Christodoulou of St. Nektarios in Battersea, with the aim of providing a safe venue for adults and children to share in Orthodox fellowship and a meal together, as well as the ability to participate in recreational activities for all ages. This 1st Archdiocesan Family Fun Day had over 70 attendees from various parts of England.

During the gathering, Fr.Nephon conveyed to the organizers, dedicated volunteers, and families the prayers, blessings, and love of The Archbishop, as well as confirmed His Eminence’s desire to increase pastoral outreach and social activities, specifically, for married couples and children within this historic Archdiocese. The successful event concluded with a bonfire and the singing of various camp songs, leaving only wonderful memories in all, as well as planting in the hearts of those in attendance great anticipation of a similar gathering in the near future.