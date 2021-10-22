Arachne Greek-Cypriot Women’s Group has an exciting opportunity for the right person.
Post: Chief Executive
Full Time: 35 hours per week
Salary: £40,000 + Private Pension p.a.
Term: Fixed term contract for 3 years
Arachne is a well-established women’s organisation based in Islington. We are seeking a committed, well-motivated and enthusiastic woman for the above post. The post holder must have at least three years’ experience of paid work within business development or management within the public or charity sector.
Closing date: 8th November 2021
For more information or to apply please contact 020 7263 6261 or email [email protected]
Women only under the Equality Act 2010, schedule 9, part 1.
Arachne Greek-Cypriot Women’s Group is recruiting!
Arachne Greek-Cypriot Women’s Group has an exciting opportunity for the right person.