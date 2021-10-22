Arachne Greek-Cypriot Women’s Group has an exciting opportunity for the right person.

Post: Chief Executive

Full Time: 35 hours per week

Salary: £40,000 + Private Pension p.a.

Term: Fixed term contract for 3 years

Arachne is a well-established women’s organisation based in Islington. We are seeking a committed, well-motivated and enthusiastic woman for the above post. The post holder must have at least three years’ experience of paid work within business development or management within the public or charity sector.

Closing date: 8th November 2021

For more information or to apply please contact 020 7263 6261 or email [email protected]

Women only under the Equality Act 2010, schedule 9, part 1.