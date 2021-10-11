Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a collision in Potters Bar.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious road traffic collision in Potters Bar earlier today (Friday 8 October).

Just before 12pm today, a pedestrian, a woman in her 90s, and a lorry were involved in a collision on Mutton Lane.

Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the ambulance service. The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Sergeant Nicholas Kane, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident, or the events leading up to it or immediately after, to please get in touch as a matter of urgency.

“I would be especially keen to hear from you if you were driving in Mutton Lane around the time specified and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle. Please check your footage as soon as you can, and get in touch if you have captured something that may assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Kane directly via email at [email protected]

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference Op Octile.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

A 32 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs and driving without due care and attention. He remains in police custody at this time.