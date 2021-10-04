Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses to an assault in central London which left a man requiring hospital treatment.

Police were called at 21:50hrs on Friday, 16 October 2020, to reports that a 46-year-old man had been assaulted in St Martins Court, WC2.

Officers and the London Ambul

ance Service attended. The man was taken to hospital with head and facial injuries; he remained there receiving treatment for a week, before being discharged.

Detectives carried out a number of enquiries including a review of CCTV footage in the area. They have today released images of two men they wish to identify and speak with in connection with the assault.

Detective Constable Phil Lane, said: “This was an unwarranted assault which stemmed from a disagreement about how the suspect had spoken to staff at local restaurant. He left the victim requiring hospital treatment, and it is fortunate this his injuries were not more severe.

“I need to speak with the man in the CCTV footage and I would urge anyone who recognises him to come forward and speak with us.

“I would also like to hear from a witness – whose image we have also released – as he may have information that is vital to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference Cad 7947/16Oct20. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

During the course of the investigation, one man has been arrested. He was released with no further action. Enquiries continue.