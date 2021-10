Another strong performance from AEK U13s v North West London Jets saw AEK run out 5-2 winners in a good game played in good spirit and unusually warm conditions for October.

AEK started brightly and went in 3-1 up at half time through good goals from Nahimia, Savva and despite an opposition fight back, AEK saw the game out easily.

Goals – Savva (2), Nahimia (2), and an OG. MOM Sami- an all- action performance who controlled the midfield well.