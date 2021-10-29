Statement by AKEL C.C. Spokesperson Giorgos Georgios Koukoumas II

All those who believe that Cyprus deserves better, tomorrow morning we will be outside the Presidential Palace

29 October 2021, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

The humiliation of Cyprus has no end. Today, documents have been being presented to the press about yet another scandal involving Mr. Anastasiades and the law firm bearing his name. Lawyers from the Nicos Anastasiades law firm, with misleading evidence, represented “Ryan Air” in negotiations with the state for the sale of Cyprus Airways.

In-laws. Partners. Cronies. Daughters and son-in-laws. His tycoon friends, the Saudi Arabian tycoon and now the Russian tycoon Lebedev. The passports and the Pandora Papers. The private jets granted and the ‘Ryan Air’ case. These are the works of the government of Nicos Anastasiades and ruling DISY President Averof Neophytou. And the most infuriating of all is that they are adamant that they are immaculate and untainted, confirming how much they underestimate citizen’s intelligence.

Everything converges on a resounding mandate from society: Enough is enough.

However, this anger must become a voice and action for another better Cyprus.

Tomorrow morning, those of us who believe that Cyprus deserves better will be outside the Presidential Palace to demonstrate that the country deserves and needs change.