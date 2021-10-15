Statement by AKEL Parliamentary Representative G.Loukaides on his visit to the Larnaca General Hospital

15 October 2021, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

First of all, I would like to thank once again all the staff, medical, paramedical and the staff in general of the hospital here in Larnaca but in all the public hospitals too, because they were – and still are – in frontline of the battle to confront Covid. I would also like to take this opportunity to reiterate that as AKEL we shall continue to struggle with consistency and determination so that the goal of modernising and upgrading the Public Health Sector can be advanced.

Towards this end, we will stick to what we had proposed and what the Parliamentary Health Affairs Committee itself unanimously decided: a roadmap is imperative through which specific timetables will be set accompanied by actions and measures that will lead us to achieving the goal of ensuring the substantial upgrading and modernisation of Public Hospitals. There can be no quality public health system without Public Hospitals.

A lot of good work is being done, but more needs to be done because the self-sacrifice of health workers, of the staff here in the hospitals, on its own is not enough. Correct organisation and operation, and proper staffing at all levels, equipment, infrastructures and planning is demanded.

We shall continue to stand by the health workers supporting the social demand for modern and efficient Public Hospitals.

