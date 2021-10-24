U13s- Alexandra Park 1 AEK 4

In a tense first half, AP came out strongly and took an early lead. With AEK struggling to find rhythm, they eventually equalised just before half time to make it 1-1 from a fine Deen goal. Following on from a motivational half time talk, AEK were galvanised and started to assert themselves on the game. This paid dividends when after a tidy turn, Savva found the top corner with a great left foot shot. With AEK on the ascendancy, they capitalised through a good goal from Nahimia before Lucca rounded off the win with a tidy close range finish to maintain AEKs unbeaten start to the season.

Goals – Deen, Savva, Nahimia, Lucca.

MOM – Henry, battled well at the back and did his centre back job very well