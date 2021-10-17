AEK Eagles 4 – 3 London Colney Tigers U13s

AEK Eagles U13s continued their good form with another win today. In an enthralling game AEK came back from being 3-1 down at half time to win 4-3 against London Colney Tigers.

London Colney opened the scoring with a well worked corner after 10 minutes. Within five minutes Sami Safdar equalised with a brilliant solo goal. London Colney came back strongly and earned another corner which they headed home to make it 2-1 to them. Just before halftime AEK conceded a penalty and London Colney slotted home to make it 3-1. At halftime a few changes were made tactically and the AEK boys came out fired up and ready to prove a point. Lucca Chrysostomou scored two very good goals to mark an excellent second half performance. With a few seconds on the clock remaining the ball broke out to left back George Ioannou who shot first time from outside the box into the roof of the net to claim victory for AEK. The crowd went wild and the AEK remain unbeaten for another week.

Goals – Lucca Chrysostomou (2), Sami Xafdar, George Ioannou

MoM – Lucca Chrysostomou