Ethan Yardley was chosen by members of the Broxbourne Youth Council at the latest meeting, on Wednesday 6 October. 2021/22 will be his first term as the Youth Mayor for the Borough.

Ethan’s priorities this year as Youth Mayor are recruitment to the Youth Council, encouraging young people to actively participate in their community and working to protect the environment and the Borough’s green spaces.

Ethan said: “It is an honour and privilege to have been elected as Youth Mayor and I am looking forward to a year of hard work for the young people of the Borough.”

Adesola Jinadu-Adewale, a Year 11 student at Presdales School but resident in the Borough, was elected as Deputy Youth Mayor for the 2021/2022 academic year. Elections for the Cabinet positions within the Youth Council will be held in the New Year.

The Youth Mayor is a young person aged 11-18 who is elected by young people to represent young people. The Youth Mayor will contribute to discussions impacting on young people, raising issues where appropriate and make an annual report on the work of the Youth Mayor and Youth Council.

The Youth Mayor will also chair the Broxbourne Youth Council, which is open to all young people aged 11-18 who live or study in the Borough of Broxbourne. The Youth Mayor and the Youth Council are politically neutral.