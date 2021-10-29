Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and German Chancellor Angela Merkel had a meeting today in Athens, during which they discussed, among other issues, the Greek-Turkish relations.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis acknowledged as important the Chancellor`s position to ease tensions through dialogue, stressing however that the European principles should be translated into action.

“I too am striving to always keep the channels of communication open”, he said while stressing that it is time for European principles to be translated into European policy against any violations. “Greece only wants friends. And proves this by concluding cooperation agreements with all the peaceful states in the region. We want to have good relations, certainly with our neighbors, always in accordance with international law and the law of the sea. But we do not tolerate either threats or challenges to its rights. My position is crystal clear”, the Greek Prime Minister stressed.

Asked what issues he will raise with Merkel`s successor regarding Turkey, Mitsotakis said that it is imperative that the European Council`s decisions on Turkey are respected. He said that these decisions put Turkey before a dilemma; a mutually beneficial cooperation relationship, which presupposes, however, a reduction of tensions, the respect for international law and good neighboring relations, or the path of sanctions if Turkey`s provocative behavior continues.

In this context, Mitsotakis also referred to the issue of Turkey’s stance on the Cyprus problem. There is a constant Turkish provocativeness, which unfortunately is strongly manifest in the case of Cyprus, he said. “It is an issue that we had the opportunity to discuss with the Chancellor. We are both very strongly concerned. We agree in principle that we cannot have any discussion on the basis of the two-state solution. It is something we reject in principle. And we encourage Turkey to accept the obvious, namely the appointment of a new mediator by the United Nations so that we can keep the process of dialogue alive within the framework of existing UN Security Council resolutions,” Mitsotakis stressed.

On her part, the German Chancellor acknowledged the difficulties that exist in Greek-Turkish relations, stressing however the importance of keeping the dialogue with Turkey open, both at the bilateral and the EU level. As she said, during her meeting with Mitsotakis they discussed intensively this topic and agreed on the need to respect UN resolutions and international law. “Although a difficult process, we believe that it is important to find answers and solutions through dialogue,” Merkel concluded