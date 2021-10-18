“And we birds that were driven away in August by your enemies, know that we SHALL return faithful to your Spring…”

The life of comrade Giannakis Skordis was inspired and revolved around in these two phrases of the poetess Niki Katsiaouni, from Famagusta for the last almost 50 years. From whatever arena of struggle he may have found himself, his passion and love for his occupied city overflowed.

– Unrepentant with those who sold Cyprus and our people out.

– Uncompromising with the idea of occupation.

– A fighter for the solution of the Cyprus problem and reunification of our people.

– Critical of those who let time pass by and Famagusta being lost.

– Loyal to the idea of return of refugees to their homes and properties.

“46 years ago,” he writes in one of his last notes on 14 August 2020, “Famagusta was betrayed and was handed over. But as difficult as it is, we must confront the situation with optimism. We have a duty to prepare for the day of the Resurrection of Cyprus and Famagusta. Because as I have said many times, division and injustice cannot be the future of this country…”

Giannakis Skordis lived during the period of carefree life in Varosha. In a city and at a time of prosperity and growth when the city was built not by Kings, but by the ordinary people of labour themselves, that is to say the working people and construction workers. He breathed in the blossoms of lemons. He swam in the absolute blueness of the sea. He was inspired by the struggles of the proletarians…who came down from the villages to the city …as his parents, Prokopis and Lazarou Skordis, did too and who were active in the worker’s struggles of our country.

He lived in a city where the movement of the Left was literally opening up streets. Famagusta became a ‘Kingdom’ not because Kings built it, but because it was served by popular Mayors of the Left such as Adamos Adamantos and Andreas Pouyiuros.

Giannakis Skordis when he was opening his political and social horizons was active in a city where within its municipal boundaries the Left had 10 educational, sports and cultural Local Clubs MARATHONAS of Kato Varosha, PROODOS Agios Loukas, SALAMIS Ayi Giorkoui, ERMIS Laxi, PROMiTHEAS Polikatikion, PYROS Sfagiou, DOXA Neapolis, OTHELLOS Neas Smirnis, PAOK Karakosta and of course the historical football and sports/athletic club of NEW SALAMINA. The environment that surrounded him, his family and his city shaped his political and ideological DNA, which he defended until his very last breath.

Giannakis Skordis served his Party AKEL consciously, faithfully and selflessly from whatever task he was assigned. His election to the Central Committee in 2005 was the reward for all that he offered to society and the Party. His contribution to society was multifaceted as he was an excellent scientist. He worked the land of Limassol with his Architect’s pencil. He was President of the Cyprus Association of Civil Engineers and Architects. He stood in solidarity with and defended the struggles of suffering and struggling peoples around the world, serving as President of the Cyprus Peace Council.

Dear Comrade Giannaki,

The truth is that in these difficult conditions we are going through we needed your presence and contribution. You are leaving us prematurely and unexpectedly. But we keep the many things you have offered and we express the gratitude of your Party. Your name though far from Famagusta will be remembered in the column of the People’s Mayors who served our city.

Your contribution to AKEL will be encapsulated in the Medal of 50 years of uninterrupted service to the Party. The Medal with which your Party will honour you will be awarded to your family because it was not possible to do so before.

On behalf of AKEL and our People’s Movement of the Left, I express my great thanks. Your passage through this world was not meaningless. It had substance, meaning and humanness.

We express our condolences to your life comrade Giannoula and TO your children Angela and Prokopis.

Your memory will live on…

Funeral eulogy of the member of the Political Bureau of AKEL Nikos Ioannou at the funeral of comrade Giannakis Skordis

18 October 2021, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia






