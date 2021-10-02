Eighty-four new COVID-19 cases were traced on Saturday, Cyprus Health Ministry announced, noting that the total number of confirmed cases is now 120,415. The positivity rate stands at 0.15%.

No deaths of COVID-19 patients were recorded and therefore the total number of people who passed away due to COVID-19 remains 554, of whom 351 are men (63%) and 203 are women (37%). Their median age is 76.4 years old.

Moreover, 73 COVID-19 patients are treated in hospital. The situation of 31 of them is critical, while 60.53% of those hospitalized have not been vaccinated.

Ten post-COVID patients who have ceased to be contagious continue to be treated in a critical condition, due to COVID-19, in Intensive Treatment Units and are intubated.

A total of 55,076 tests were carried out using the PCR method (4,529) and antigen rapid tests (50,547).

Out of the 31 patients whose condition is critical 15 are intubated, 2 are treated in Intensive Treatment Units but are not intubated, and 14 in Increased Care Units.

The 84 new COVID-19 cases were traced as follows: 2 cases out of 2,441 samples taken by passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports, 8 cases out of 1,927 samples taken at the private initiative, 5 cases out of 161 samples taken by the General Hospitals Microbiology Labs, 49 cases out of 38,244 samples tested using antigen rapid tests at private clinical labs and pharmacies and 20 cases out of 12,303 samples tested through the Health Ministry`s programme, using antigen rapid tests.