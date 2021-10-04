Residents in the borough stand to benefit from a broad range of community-focused initiatives and sports facilities at New River Sport and Fitness after the White Hart Lane-based leisure centre came back under Haringey Council’s control.

The local authority has taken over the day-to-day running and management of the impressive facility’s expansive grounds from Fusion Lifestyle, who will continue to operate out of Broadwater Farm, Park Road and Tottenham Green.

As well as all your usual exercise classes and sports sessions you’d expect from a fitness complex, the local authority fully intends to run more social value initiatives at New River and thereby establish it right at the heart of the local communities it serves – and beyond – here in our borough.

Cllr Mike Hakata, the Deputy Leader of Haringey Council and Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport and the Climate Emergency, said: “It’s fantastic to have this first-class facility back under direct, council control. Along with ensuring our residents get – or stay – active, fit and healthy, we really want to develop New River as a fully inclusive community hub, with other activities, events and sessions that serve people of all ages and abilities here in Haringey.

“We want all of you to be at the very heart of everything we do down at the brand new New River Sport and Fitness centre.”

The wide range of fantastic facilities at New River include:

• 3G Pitches

• 5-a-side & 7-a-side Football

• Athletics

• Grass Pitches

• Gym

• Indoor Tennis

• Outdoor Tennis

• Studios

• Spin Studio

Currently, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the centre is operating reduced hours (Weekdays: 5pm-10pm, Weekends: 9am-5pm. Bank Holidays: Closed).

However, over the next quarter, the opening times will be extended to 9am to 10pm on weekdays and 9am to 5pm at weekends.

An official, celebratory launch event is scheduled for the afternoon of Sunday 17 October, when the centre will be showcasing what it does – American football, athletics, exercise classes, football, gym, rugby, tennis and much more besides – best.

There will be fun activities for the kids too and a special offer on the various memberships available at the centre, so save the date!

The team is very much looking forward to welcoming you to the centre on Sunday 17 October. Otherwise, you’re more than welcome to pop by sooner, say hello and have a look around the facility.

For further information, or to check out our membership rates, visit the New River Sport & Fitness pages over on the Haringey Council website.

Alternatively, you can call us on: 0208 489 4208 or email us at: [email protected].