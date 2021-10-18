A major transformation of Albany Park and restoration of a section of the Turkey Brook has officially completed, providing better access to nature and important flood protection to nearby homes.

Enfield Council celebrated the project on Thursday (14 October) with a tour for stakeholders including the Greater London Authority, Thames21, the Environment Agency, the Friends of Albany Park and local school pupils who walked along the river and around the freshly planted wetland. The Enfield Archaeological Society was also on hand to explain what was unearthed during excavations, with some items dating back to the Victorian era.

The Albany Park river restoration project, located in the North East of the borough, was part funded by a £346,000 capital grant from the Mayor of London, alongside a £901,000 grant from the Environment Agency and £250,000 from Enfield Council’s capital programme. Work will continue to create more than 300 metres of improved footpaths and cycleways and an outdoor classroom that can be used by local school children and community groups. New entry points will help connect surrounding neighbourhoods to Albany Park. #ClimateActionEnfield





