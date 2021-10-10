A great and convincing performance from St Panteleimon a 5-0 win against Windsor to get them back on a winning run and only one defeat this season.

They were off to a good start scoring within two minutes of the kick off and a goal through Nico and six minutes later Ayub added another. And in the 12th minute St Panteleimon scored a tremendous goal through Ahmed when he took on three players and hit a tremendous shot into the back of the net.Their fourth came in the 35th minute when a Windsor mistake allowed Ahmed to score.

The final goal came in the 88th minute when Ayub shot from the edge of the box.

This win lifts St Panteleimon into second place in the Combined Counties League