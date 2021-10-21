A CELEBRATION OF BLACK ARTISTRY

YOUNG TALENT ACADEMY

23 October 2021

7.30pm live performance

In support of Black History Month, the students from Young Talent Academy

give us a showcase of some of the outstanding work they have created in

support of black artistry.

The academy which is based in Enfield provides classes in all aspects of

performance to the youth of the borough.

They will be in residency at The Culture Palace on a monthly basis, be sure to

check them out.

Presented by the Culture Palace

The Culture Palace is based in Palace Gardens Shopping Centre, Enfield Town,

EN2 6SN