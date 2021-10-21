A CELEBRATION OF BLACK ARTISTRY
YOUNG TALENT ACADEMY
23 October 2021
7.30pm live performance
In support of Black History Month, the students from Young Talent Academy
give us a showcase of some of the outstanding work they have created in
support of black artistry.
The academy which is based in Enfield provides classes in all aspects of
performance to the youth of the borough.
They will be in residency at The Culture Palace on a monthly basis, be sure to
check them out.
Presented by the Culture Palace
The Culture Palace is based in Palace Gardens Shopping Centre, Enfield Town,
EN2 6SN
Tickets £6 & £15 www.dugdalecentre.co.uk