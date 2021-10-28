Eleftheria Leondi

(from Avgorou, Cyprus)

08.03.1939 – 02.10.2021

It is with great sadness to announce the death of our beloved Eleftheria Leondi on Saturday 2nd October 2021, at the age of 82. She leaves behind her son’s Leon and Peter, daughter Helen, son-in-law Paul, daughters-in-law Angela and Ku and grandchildren Andronika, Joanna and Jordan. The funeral will be held at The Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Nativity of the Mother of God,305 Camberwell New Road SE5 0TF on Tuesday 9 November 2021, at 12pm and the burial at Camberwell Old Cemetery Forest Hill Road SE22 0RU.

Ελευθερία Λεοντή

(από Αυγόρου, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας Ελευθερίας Λεοντή το Σάββατο 2 Οκτωβρίου 2021, σε ηλικία 82 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω τους γιους της Λεόν και Πέτρο, την κόρη της Ελένη, τον γαμπρό της Παναγιώτη, τις νύφες της Άντζελα και Κου και τα 3 εγγόνια της Ανδρόνικα, Ιωάννα και Τζόρνταν. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στον Ιερό Ναό Γενεσίου της Θεοτόκου στο 305 Camberwell New Road SE5 0TF την Τρίτη 9 Νοεμβρίου 2021, στις 12μμ και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Camberwell Old Cemetery Forest Hill Road SE22 0RU.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

