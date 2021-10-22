West Ham and Lyon are the last two teams with 100% records in the group stage, while Galatasaray’s efficiency impressed again and Napoli and Rangers boosted their prospects.

West Ham and Lyon have the last two perfect records in the UEFA Europa League group stage after three rounds of fixtures, the Hammers easing to three points in London and the French club winning a thriller in Prague.

Elsewhere, there were significant wins for Galatasaray, Monaco and Eintracht Frankfurt, while Napoli and Rangers gave their prospects a much-needed lift.

West Ham 3-0 Genk

West Ham continued their immaculate start in Group H, although the impressive Paul Onuachu came within millimetres of giving the visitors a first-half lead with a looping header. However, Craig Dawson nodded in Aaron Cresswell’s corner on the stroke of half-time, a trick repeated by Issa Diop early in the second half, and when Jarrod Bowen added a third moments later it was job done for the Hammers.

Betis 1-1 Leverkusen

The top two in Group G both failed to win for the first time but kept their unbeaten records intact after an engrossing draw. With each side committed to attack, Lucas Alario hit the crossbar for the visitors before Aitor Ruibal spurned a great chance at the other end. Borja Iglesias eventually broke the deadlock when he fired in from the spot after Jeremie Frimpong had handled, but Robert Andrich’s long-range strike deflected in off the knee of William Carvalho to earn Leverkusen a point.

Fenerbahçe 2-2 Antwerp

An entertaining draw in Istanbul left both sides still seeking their first Group D win. Antwerp’s Mbwana Ally Samatta – on loan from the Turkish side – gave the visitors an early advantage when he swept in Viktor Fischer’s centre after just two minutes, but two Enner Valencia goals – the second from the spot just minutes after an unsuccessful Panenka penalty attempt – turned the game around in a lively first half. Antwerp fought back after the restart and drew level thanks to Pieter Gerkens’ looping header from a Birger Verstraete corner.

Rangers 2-0 Brøndby

Rangers moved up to third in Group A with a solid win against the Danish champions at Ibrox. Leon Balogun’s first goal for the club – his side’s first in this season’s competition – put them ahead and Kemar Roofe added a second before half-time.

Key stat: Rangers are unbeaten in nine UEFA competition matches against Danish opposition, while Brøndby have now lost seven successive away European games.

Napoli 3-0 Legia

Lorenzo Insigne lashed in an exquisite half-volley to send Napoli on their way to a first win of the campaign that moved them two points behind stubborn group leaders Legia. A classy finish from Victor Osimhen and Matteo Politano’s long-range effort embellished the victory.

Insigne made it two goals in two home games against Legia – almost six years after scoring against them in a 5-2 win in Naples in December 2015.

Frankfurt 3-1 Olympiacos

Eintracht moved above their Greek visitors in Group D with victory in Germany, Rafael Santos Borré firing them ahead from the penalty spot. Youssef El-Arabi levelled for Olympiacos with a spot kick of his own, but Almamy Touré restored the home side’s lead before half-time and Daichi Kamada sealed the points in the 59th minute.

Lokomotiv Moskva 0-1 Galatasaray

Galatasaray took charge in Group E after leaving it late to grab all three points in Moscow. Kerem Aktürkoğlu came off the bench to beat the offside trap and slot in the winner for Fatih Terim’s side eight minutes from time as the hosts attempted to apply some pressure in search of their first win in the group.

The Turkish side have scored just two goals in their first three games but have picked up seven points.

Lazio 0-0 Marseille

Second-placed Lazio remained a point ahead of Marseille in Group E after an entertaining goalless draw. Visiting goalkeeper Pau López and Lazio counterpart Thomas Strakosha were in inspired form, with Ciro Immobile’s fierce shot against the woodwork after the break the closest as either side came.

Lyon stayed top of Group A, with a maximum nine points, thanks to a 4-3 win at Sparta Praha in which Karl Toko Ekambi scored twice to take his group stage tally to five goals, more than any other player.

Monaco moved clear of PSV at the top of Group B with a 2-1 win in Eindhoven, Sofiane Diop scoring the decisive goal in the 89th minute.

Real Sociedad capitalised on PSV’s defeat to go second in the section thanks to a 1-0 victory at Sturm Graz, Alexander Isak making it two goals in as many group appearances.

Group F leaders Crvena zvezda were forced to settle for a point at Midtjylland, Nikolas Dyhr earning the Danish side a second draw in three games 12 minutes from time.

With West Ham in control of Group H, Rapid Wien ensured the other three teams in the section all have three points courtesy of a 2-1 home victory against Dinamo Zagreb.

All the Matchday 3 results

Group A: Rangers 2-0 Brøndby, Sparta Praha 3-4 Lyon

Group B: PSV 1-2 Monaco, Sturm 0-1 Real Sociedad

Group C: Spartak Moskva 3-4 Leicester, Napoli 3-0 Legia

Group D: Fenerbahçe 2-2 Antwerp﻿, Frankfurt 3-1 Olympiacos

Group E: Lokomotiv Moskva 0-1 Galatasaray, Lazio 0-0 Marseille

Group F: Midtjylland 1-1 Crvena zvezda, Ludogorets 0-1 Braga

Group G: Betis 1-1 Leverkusen, Celtic 2-0 Ferencváros

Group H: Rapid Wien 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb, West Ham 3-0 Genk