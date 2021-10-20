The General Secretary of AKEL Stefanos Stefanou Stefanou visits public hospitals in Limassol

20 October 2021, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

Today a delegation of AKEL, headed by the General Secretary of the Party Stefanos Stefanou, paid a visit to the Linopetra Medical Centre, the Limassol General Hospital and the Old Limassol Hospital. The AKEL delegation included the Limassol AKEL District Secretary Giorgos Georgiou, AKEL MP’s Kostas Kosta and Marina Nicolaou, and on behalf of the Limassol class trade union federation of PEO Maria Christodoulou.

During the tour, the General Secretary of AKEL had the opportunity to listen and talk to medical, paramedical and hourly staff about the problems they face.

Furthermore, during the visit to the Limassol General Hospital, a meeting was held with members of the Board of the state health services (OKYPY) in which issues concerning the NHS were discussed.

The General Secretary of AKEL expressed the Party’s support and gratitude to all the staff of public hospitals for their services but especially for their contribution to society during this extremely difficult period of the pandemic. He pointed out that public hospitals constitute the backbone of the NHS and are called upon to meet the huge needs that exist. Therefore, the support, strengthening and expansion of public hospitals is imperative to make the achievement of the NHS operate for the benefit of society and citizens. The General Secretary of AKEL stressed that the Party will always be a supporter and helper in this effort.

Finally, the AKEL delegation handed over to the Limassol General Hospital management material including masks and uniforms for medical and paramedical staff.