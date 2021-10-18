Olympiakos has returned to the top of the Super League after it survived the PAS Giannina challenge away, while PAOK and Volos canceled each other out.The Reds have reached up to 14 points from six games after beating PAS 2-1 on Sunday. Aguibou Camara and Youssef El-Arabi were on target for the champion; Rodrigo Erramuspe had equalized for the Ioannina team.

PAOK wasted a three-goal lead at home against Volos, as its 4-1 advantage early in the second half ended up in a 4-4 draw, in one of the season’s most spectacular matches.

Volos opened the score with Tom van Weert, but the Thessaloniki club turned things around with a Fausto Grillo own goal, followed by a brace by Andrija Zivkovic and a Chuba Akpom strike. All was not lost for Volos though, that scored three times in 30 minutes via Julian Bartolo, Kevin Rosero and Jean-Pierre Rhyner to claim an unlikely point. Volos keeper Boris Klaiman saved an Adelino Vieirinha penalty with the score at 4-3.

On the debut of its new coach, Argyris Yiannikis, AEK beat Atromitos 1-0 at home to join PAOK and Volos on 13 points, goals coming from Sergio Araujo, Steven Zuber and Ognjen Vranjes.Panathinaikos moved up to fifth, on 10, with a 4-1 home win over Ionikos on Saturday. The league’s top scorer Carlitos scored a hat trick and Sebastian Palacios added a spot kick. Ionikos has temporarily equalized with Salvador Sanchez.

In other games, OFI defeated Panetolikos 2-1 on the road and Asteras Tripolis saw off host Apollon Smyrnis 1-0.