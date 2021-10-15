The exercise took place on October 12-14 and covered big part of the territory, sea and air space of the Republic of Cyprus, with the participation of National Guard staff and means.

The objective of the exercise was to maintain and increase the operational capabilities of the staff in its whole, by exercising based on scenarios which are similar to real conditions with a view to address conventional and asymmetric threats.

Defence Minister, Charalambos Petrides, National Guard Chief Demokritos Zervakis and other military officers and Republic of Cyprus officials as well as foreign countries military attachés observed the last stage of the exercise. Moreover a delegation of officers from Egypt was present for the first time.

Zervakis congratulated the staff for its effort both while planning and conducting the exercise. He also noted that such exercises prove in a tangible way that the National Guard is a reliable deterrent power that safeguards the sovereign rights o the Republic of Cyprus.