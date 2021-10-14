At approximately 01:03hrs on Tuesday, 5 October police attempted to stop a suspected stolen car in the Finsbury Park area. The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit was authorised before being terminated by officers.

The vehicle was subsequently involved in a collision with a cyclist at the junction of Seven Sisters Road and Playford Road, N4.

Officers provided emergency first aid until the arrival of London Ambulance Service. A man was taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as non-life-threatening.

A search was carried out of the nearby area and two 14-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of robbery, taking a vehicle without consent, driving without insurance or a licence and dangerous driving. They remain in custody at a north London police station.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.