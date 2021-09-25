We are proud to announce that Zela Jet and Diamond Sky have entered into a mutual agreement between the two companies to expand its cooperation to a new level.

Diamond Sky, an EASA approved aircraft operator based in Estonia specializing in private charter flights, aircraft management and aviation consulting has appointed Zela Jet as its exclusive General Sales Agent for all private charter flight performed to/from and within Greece as well as to and from Cyprus.

Zela Jet will be responsible for all charter flights performed by the fleet of Diamond Sky within the two regions, allowing Zela Jet to enhance its product offering to meet the demands of its growing customer needs with the high levels of customer service offered by Diamond Sky.

Zela Jet and Diamond Sky will be working closely, to see this partnership becoming successful and both sides achieve their business goals.

“We are extremely pleased to start our cooperation with Zela Jet to offer even better solutions for our customers travelling to Greece or Cyprus. Their vast knowledge and experience in the respected markets are a huge benefit to Diamond Sky. We are looking forward to a fruitful cooperation,” says Karl Koort, Board Member of Diamond Sky.

Mr. Andreas Christodoulides, Chairman of Zela Jet also added: “We are delighted to have signed this agreement with Diamond Sky and establishing a strong partnership in the region. Our cooperation is based on mutual respect and ambition for offering unique private charter services to our clients.”

Zela Jet

Zela Jet is a newly established brand of the already well-established brokerage firm Zela Aviation, specializing private jet and helicopter charter flights. Zela Jet belongs to Zela Aviation Group of Companies and was created to target the increasing demand for private travel, primarily focusing in the Eastern Mediterranean Market and the Middle East. Our HQ are in Limassol, Cyprus with regional offices in Athens, Greece and London, UK.

Diamond Sky

Diamond Sky is EASA approved AOC and NCC operator based in Talinn, Estonia, providing aircraft management, charter, cargo and commercial flights. The fleet of Diamond Sky consists of 11 aircrafts and helicopters in total based in Estonia and Switzerland, offering a great variety of options for demanding travellers.