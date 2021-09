UK Cypriots Hector Kyprianou and Ruel Sotirou shined again for the Cyprus U21 Cyprus National team by doing the double over Liechtenstein 6-0 again this time in Cyprus at the AEK Arena stadium.

Scorers for Cyprus were Kakoullis 2, Kosti 2, Gerolemou and Piki.

Cyprus now lead the group on seven points.

The group includes Greece, Portugal, Belarus, Icland snd Liechtenstein.