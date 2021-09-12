AKEL on the British High Commissioner’s interview today in “Kathimerini” newspaper

AKEL: Who authorized Britain to submit ideas and proposals?

12 September 2021, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

With regards today’s interview of the British High Commissioner in “Kathimerini” newspaper, AKEL points out the following:

1. The position for a resumption of the talks from the point where they were interrupted in 2017 at Crans Montana and on the basis of the convergences recorded and the Guterres Framework, is the position supported by the international community. Everyone, including of course the permanent members of the Security Council of the UN, must adhere or return to it. Anyone who wants to help the cause of the Cyprus problem must focus their efforts and initiatives on making this happen and not on anything else.

2. Contrary to what the British High Commissioner claims, the negotiating acquis, the outcome of many years of discussions, brought the Cyprus problem in 2017 just within a breath away from a comprehensive solution, as everyone admits. On the contrary, a possible dismantling of the convergences recorded and the agreed basis of the solution will lead to “long and fruitless discussions”, let alone when this dismantling is being done with the aim of satisfying, even partially, the unacceptable positions of Turkey and Tatar.

3. The question arises as to who authorized Britain to submit ideas and proposals, when even the United Nations itself does not do so, given that they do not play a role of a mediator, but a facilitator of the procedure.

On the one hand, Tatar’s insistence on the unacceptable two state solution and on the other hand, Anastasiades’ backtracking and regressions in and out of the framework of the UN Resolutions and convergences registered, have created conditions in which various third parties submit ideas that do not bridge, but rather dismantle. This confirms why Mr. Anastasiades must convincingly and decisively commit himself in practice to the negotiating acquis, otherwise all hell breaks loose with unforeseeable consequences.

AKEL signals in every direction that it will never advocate a change in the agreed basis for a solution of the Cyprus problem and will not stop insisting on the position for a resumption of the talks from the point where they were interrupted in 2017 at Crans Montana.



