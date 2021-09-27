Stephanis Nicola

(from Marathounta, Paphos)

16.12.1927 – 05.09.2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stephanis Nicola on Sunday 5thSeptember 2021 at the age 93. He was born on 16th December 1927 and was married to Maroulla and they arrived in London in 1950 where they set up home. He will be greatly missed and leaves behind his wife Maroulla,three children Nicos John and Helen and his five beloved grandchildren, many relatives and friends. Stephanis was an employee at the Bank of Cyprus (London) Ltd and loved his family life and home. The funeral services will take place on Thursday 7th October 2021 at 12.00 noon at St Katherine’s Greek Orthodox Church, Friern Barnet Lane N20 0NL followed by the burial at 1.30pm at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, Southgate N11 1JJ.

Στεφανή Νικόλα

(από τη Μαραθούντα, Πάφος

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του Στεφάνη Νικόλα την Κυριακή 5 Σεπτεμβρίου 2021, σε ηλικία 93 ετών. Γεννήθηκε στις 16 Δεκεμβρίου 1927 και ήταν παντρεμένος με την Μαρούλα με την οποίαν έφτασαν στο Λονδίνο το 1950. Θα μας λείψει αφάνταστα. Αφήνει πίσω τη σύζυγό του Μαρούλλα, τα τρία παιδιά του Νίκο Τζον και Ελένη τα πέντε αγαπημένα του εγγόνια, πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους. Ο Στεφάνης ήταν υπάλληλος στην Τράπεζα Κύπρου στο Λονδίνο) και αγαπούσε την οικογενειακή ζωή και το σπίτι του. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Πέμπτη 7 Οκτωβρίου 2021 στις 12.00 το μεσημέρι στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία της Αγίας Αικατερίνης, Friern Barnet Lane N20 0NL και στη συνέχεια η ταφή θα γίνει στις 1.30 μ.μ. στο New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, Southgate N11 1JJ.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family