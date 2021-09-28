Savvou Georgiou

(from Rizokapaso, Cyprus)

06.02.1938 – 22.09.2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Savvou Georgiou, on Wednesday 22.9.2021, at the age of 83. Savvou came to England in 1965 and lived in Weston-super-Mare for a short while then moved to London where she met her husband Antonakis and married in 1966. She was a sewing machinist and was loved by everyone. She leaves behind her

her son Apostolos, daughter Roulla, grandchildren Savvoula, Georgina, Andreas and Antonis great-grandchildren Apostolos and Ioannis and everyone that knew her.

The funeral will take place at St John’s Church, 13th October 2021 Wightman Road, at 12.30 and the burial at New Southgate cemetery, at 14.30.

Σαββού Γεωργίου

(από το Ριζοκάρπασο, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της Σαββού Γεωργίου, την Τετάρτη 22.09.2021, σε ηλικία 83 ετών. Η Σάββου ήρθε στην Αγγλία το 1965 και έζησε για λίγο στο Weston-super-Mare και στη συνέχεια μετακόμισε στο Λονδίνο όπου γνώρισε τον άντρα της Αντωνάκη και παντρεύτηκαν το 1966. Ήταν υφαντουργός και αγαπήθηκε από όλους. Αφήνει πίσω της τον γιο της Απόστολο, τη κόρη της Ρούλλα, τα εγγόνια της Σαββούλα, Τζωρτζίνα, Ανδρέα και Αντώνη, τα δισέγγονά της Απόστολο και Ιωάννη και όλους όσοι την γνώριζαν.

Η κηδεία της θα γίνει στην εκκλησία του Αγίου Ιωάννη, 13 Οκτωβρίου 2021 Wightman Road, στις 12.30 και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate στις 14.30.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family